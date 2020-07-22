All apartments in Paulding County
Paulding County, GA
47 Chase Way
47 Chase Way

47 Chase Way · No Longer Available
Location

47 Chase Way, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Four bedroom split level home. The upper level includes a carpeted living area with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. An eat in kitchen offers a flat-top stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a cut out view to the living room. You also have access to a deck in the private back yard. The lower level includes a third bathroom with walk in shower, a large living area, and access to the 2 car garage.

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Chase Way have any available units?
47 Chase Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 47 Chase Way have?
Some of 47 Chase Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Chase Way currently offering any rent specials?
47 Chase Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Chase Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Chase Way is pet friendly.
Does 47 Chase Way offer parking?
Yes, 47 Chase Way offers parking.
Does 47 Chase Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Chase Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Chase Way have a pool?
No, 47 Chase Way does not have a pool.
Does 47 Chase Way have accessible units?
No, 47 Chase Way does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Chase Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Chase Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Chase Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Chase Way does not have units with air conditioning.
