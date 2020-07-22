47 Chase Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Four bedroom split level home. The upper level includes a carpeted living area with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. An eat in kitchen offers a flat-top stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a cut out view to the living room. You also have access to a deck in the private back yard. The lower level includes a third bathroom with walk in shower, a large living area, and access to the 2 car garage.



Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

Renter’s Insurance Required

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.