Paulding County, GA
366 Paces Overlook Trace
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

366 Paces Overlook Trace

366 Paces Overlook Trace · No Longer Available
Location

366 Paces Overlook Trace, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home located in quiet neighborhood overlooking a small lake. Completely finished basement with full bath, bonus room and potential fourth bedroom.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Sorry, no housing vouchers on this property.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. DO NOT GO TO THE PROPERTY UNTIL YOU ARE GRANTED A NUMERIC CODE FROM THE AGENT. SIMPLY REQUESTING THE SHOWING AND SUBMITTING THE DATE WILL NOT GIVE YOU ACCESS.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1550 Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Paces Overlook Trace have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 366 Paces Overlook Trace currently offering any rent specials?
366 Paces Overlook Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Paces Overlook Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 366 Paces Overlook Trace is pet friendly.
Does 366 Paces Overlook Trace offer parking?
No, 366 Paces Overlook Trace does not offer parking.
Does 366 Paces Overlook Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 Paces Overlook Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Paces Overlook Trace have a pool?
No, 366 Paces Overlook Trace does not have a pool.
Does 366 Paces Overlook Trace have accessible units?
No, 366 Paces Overlook Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Paces Overlook Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Paces Overlook Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 366 Paces Overlook Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 366 Paces Overlook Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
