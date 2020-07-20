366 Paces Overlook Trace

Amenities

pet friendly

Great home located in quiet neighborhood overlooking a small lake. Completely finished basement with full bath, bonus room and potential fourth bedroom.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.



Sorry, no housing vouchers on this property.



Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. DO NOT GO TO THE PROPERTY UNTIL YOU ARE GRANTED A NUMERIC CODE FROM THE AGENT. SIMPLY REQUESTING THE SHOWING AND SUBMITTING THE DATE WILL NOT GIVE YOU ACCESS.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1550 Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.