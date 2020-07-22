All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated April 20 2020 at 8:35 PM

302 Paulding Boulevard

302 Paulding Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

302 Paulding Boulevard, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Paulding Boulevard have any available units?
302 Paulding Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 302 Paulding Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
302 Paulding Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Paulding Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Paulding Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 302 Paulding Boulevard offer parking?
No, 302 Paulding Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 302 Paulding Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Paulding Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Paulding Boulevard have a pool?
No, 302 Paulding Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 302 Paulding Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 302 Paulding Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Paulding Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Paulding Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Paulding Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Paulding Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
