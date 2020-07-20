All apartments in Paulding County
Paulding County, GA
158 Blue Ridge Trail
158 Blue Ridge Trail

158 Blue Ridge Trail, Paulding County, GA 30127

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in beautiful Taylor Farm sub division this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features a formal living room, formal dining room, spacious family room and eat in kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and leads out to the large rear deck. Upstairs the master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Three guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom complete the upper level. This home sits on a full, unfinished basement, great for storage.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

