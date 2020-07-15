All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 105 Birchfield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
105 Birchfield Way
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

105 Birchfield Way

105 Birchfield Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 718580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

105 Birchfield Way, Paulding County, GA 30132

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,635

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Dallas, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Birchfield Way have any available units?
105 Birchfield Way has a unit available for $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Birchfield Way have?
Some of 105 Birchfield Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Birchfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
105 Birchfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Birchfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Birchfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 105 Birchfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 105 Birchfield Way offers parking.
Does 105 Birchfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Birchfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Birchfield Way have a pool?
No, 105 Birchfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 105 Birchfield Way have accessible units?
No, 105 Birchfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Birchfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Birchfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Birchfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Birchfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 105 Birchfield Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity