3243 Weslock Circle

You Will Love This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath 2 Story Traditional Home Move-in Ready In Quiet Neighborhood. Freshly Painted Interior With Spacious Living Room, Elegant Dining Room, Cozy Kitchen With Appliances And Breakfast Nook, Huge Family Room With Decorative Fireplace And Bedroom On Main Level. Up You Will Find 4 Oversized Bedrooms With Hall Bath that is shared 1 Bedroom. Enjoy Entertaining On The Large Patio With Brick Barbeque With Large Backyard. Hurry, This Home Will Not Last!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:DeKalb;

Subdivision: Sun Valley;

Sq Footage: 1566;

Yr Built: 1962;

Br: 5 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Clifton;

Middle: McNair;

High: McNair;

Smoking: No



