Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:53 PM

3243 Weslock Circle

3243 Weslock Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3243 Weslock Circle, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

You Will Love This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath 2 Story Traditional Home Move-in Ready In Quiet Neighborhood. Freshly Painted Interior With Spacious Living Room, Elegant Dining Room, Cozy Kitchen With Appliances And Breakfast Nook, Huge Family Room With Decorative Fireplace And Bedroom On Main Level. Up You Will Find 4 Oversized Bedrooms With Hall Bath that is shared 1 Bedroom. Enjoy Entertaining On The Large Patio With Brick Barbeque With Large Backyard. Hurry, This Home Will Not Last!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:DeKalb;
Subdivision: Sun Valley;
Sq Footage: 1566;
Yr Built: 1962;
Br: 5 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Clifton;
Middle: McNair;
High: McNair;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1962
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 Weslock Circle have any available units?
3243 Weslock Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 3243 Weslock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3243 Weslock Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 Weslock Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3243 Weslock Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 3243 Weslock Circle offer parking?
No, 3243 Weslock Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3243 Weslock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 Weslock Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 Weslock Circle have a pool?
No, 3243 Weslock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3243 Weslock Circle have accessible units?
No, 3243 Weslock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 Weslock Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 Weslock Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3243 Weslock Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3243 Weslock Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
