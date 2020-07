3138 Cedar Crest Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AMAZING FIND IN HOT DECATUR! BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN, HUGE HOME! GREAT OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN W FORMAL DINING ROOM & EAT IN KITCHEN! MINUTES FROM 285 & I20, OVERSIZED MASTER BEDROOM W/SITTING AREA! LARGE MASTER BATH W/TUB AND SHOWER, KITCHEN FEATURES A KITCHEN ISLAND W/GRANITE C-TOPS, WHITE CABINETS, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE AND HIGH EIFFINENCEY WASHER AND DRYER! CUSTOM FLOORING THROUGHOUT FIRST LEVEL, YOU WILL LOVE THIS FLAT BACKYARD! LAUNDRY ROOM CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR, HUGE LOFT UPSTAIRS! TAKE VIRTUAL TOUR!