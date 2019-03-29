All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM

2716 Whites Mill Rd

2716 Whites Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Whites Mill Road, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2716 Whites Mill Road
Decatur GA 30034

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1.5
Bonus: 1

This lovely Decatur home is open and airy with a spacious living room, hardwood flooring and big windows throughout. The renovated kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, glossy granite counters and black appliances. Bedrooms have clean lines with nice doors and trim. The large bonus room gleams with tile flooring and has a guest half bath. Sitting atop a hill, this home has a great view. This is a must-see! Call today! 404-445-7770

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Whites Mill Rd have any available units?
2716 Whites Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2716 Whites Mill Rd have?
Some of 2716 Whites Mill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Whites Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Whites Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Whites Mill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 Whites Mill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2716 Whites Mill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Whites Mill Rd offers parking.
Does 2716 Whites Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Whites Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Whites Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 2716 Whites Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Whites Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2716 Whites Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Whites Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Whites Mill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 Whites Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2716 Whites Mill Rd has units with air conditioning.

