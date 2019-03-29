2716 Whites Mill Rd

Amenities

2716 Whites Mill Road

Decatur GA 30034



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1.5

Bonus: 1



This lovely Decatur home is open and airy with a spacious living room, hardwood flooring and big windows throughout. The renovated kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, glossy granite counters and black appliances. Bedrooms have clean lines with nice doors and trim. The large bonus room gleams with tile flooring and has a guest half bath. Sitting atop a hill, this home has a great view. This is a must-see! Call today! 404-445-7770



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



