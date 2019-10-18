All apartments in Panthersville
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2254 Doris Dr
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

2254 Doris Dr

2254 Doris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2254 Doris Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
2254 Doris Dr.
Decatur, GA 30034

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2

This gorgeous ranch has been updated in the most incredible way! Beautiful hardwoods throughout the living room and all three large bedrooms. The kitchen has lovely wood cabinets, brushed steel appliances and granite counters. It opens to the very large dining room. The large master bedroom has a beautifully tiled full bathroom. The hall bath also has lovely tile. The large backyard has a good sized patio perfect for entertaining and the long front porch is great for lazy summer evenings. Great location minutes from I-20 and several restaurants, including: Red Lobster, Smoque House BBQ, JJ's Fish & Chicken, Ameribistro, Piccadilly Cafeteria and Crab Pot Decatur.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 Doris Dr have any available units?
2254 Doris Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2254 Doris Dr have?
Some of 2254 Doris Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 Doris Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2254 Doris Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 Doris Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2254 Doris Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2254 Doris Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2254 Doris Dr offers parking.
Does 2254 Doris Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2254 Doris Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 Doris Dr have a pool?
No, 2254 Doris Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2254 Doris Dr have accessible units?
No, 2254 Doris Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 Doris Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2254 Doris Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2254 Doris Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2254 Doris Dr has units with air conditioning.
