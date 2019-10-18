Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

2254 Doris Dr.

Decatur, GA 30034



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2



This gorgeous ranch has been updated in the most incredible way! Beautiful hardwoods throughout the living room and all three large bedrooms. The kitchen has lovely wood cabinets, brushed steel appliances and granite counters. It opens to the very large dining room. The large master bedroom has a beautifully tiled full bathroom. The hall bath also has lovely tile. The large backyard has a good sized patio perfect for entertaining and the long front porch is great for lazy summer evenings. Great location minutes from I-20 and several restaurants, including: Red Lobster, Smoque House BBQ, JJ's Fish & Chicken, Ameribistro, Piccadilly Cafeteria and Crab Pot Decatur.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.