Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:41 PM

2139 Clanton Terrace

Location

2139 Clanton Terrace, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Clanton Terrace have any available units?
2139 Clanton Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2139 Clanton Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Clanton Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Clanton Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2139 Clanton Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2139 Clanton Terrace offer parking?
No, 2139 Clanton Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2139 Clanton Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 Clanton Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Clanton Terrace have a pool?
No, 2139 Clanton Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Clanton Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2139 Clanton Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Clanton Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Clanton Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 Clanton Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 Clanton Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

