1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane

Fabulous 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Decatur! - Very Nice Interiors in this 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome! You'll love this home's open concept layout. Inside features Modern Wood Floors throughout downstairs & Comfortable Plush Carpet is featured upstairs. Kitchen has an open feel as well, and includes a Breakfast Bar & Large Pantry - great for any home chef that enjoys entertaining! The Master Bedroom upstairs is spacious, with an attached bathroom. Additional Bedroom is a good size as well. This gem is only a short drive from Hwy 285, I-20, and Downtown Decatur!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4924999)