Panthersville, GA
1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane

1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Fabulous 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Decatur! - Very Nice Interiors in this 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome! You'll love this home's open concept layout. Inside features Modern Wood Floors throughout downstairs & Comfortable Plush Carpet is featured upstairs. Kitchen has an open feel as well, and includes a Breakfast Bar & Large Pantry - great for any home chef that enjoys entertaining! The Master Bedroom upstairs is spacious, with an attached bathroom. Additional Bedroom is a good size as well. This gem is only a short drive from Hwy 285, I-20, and Downtown Decatur!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane have any available units?
1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane offer parking?
No, 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane have a pool?
No, 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane have accessible units?
No, 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Eastern Sunrise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
