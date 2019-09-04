8975 Tatum Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Very Private Brick Ranch on a basement with a second kitchen located on almost three acres! Two lots combined totaling 2.89 acres make this so much home and land for the money. This property features a wood burning fireplace, an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwoods, deck perfect for entertaining, and the basement which is a perfect teen or in-law suite. Seller can provide a survey which is recently staked. Home is currently under a home warranty and the Seller can transfer at closing. This home is ready for a new owners custom touches. Qualifies for a USDA loan.