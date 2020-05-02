All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

673 Carlton Pointe Dr

673 Carlton Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

673 Carlton Pointe Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Carlton Pointe Dr have any available units?
673 Carlton Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 673 Carlton Pointe Dr have?
Some of 673 Carlton Pointe Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Carlton Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
673 Carlton Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Carlton Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 673 Carlton Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 673 Carlton Pointe Dr offer parking?
No, 673 Carlton Pointe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 673 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 Carlton Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Carlton Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 673 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 673 Carlton Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 673 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 Carlton Pointe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 673 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

