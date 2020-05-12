Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

667 Carlton Pointe Dr

Palmetto, GA 30268



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



Beautiful home with open floor plan, living room with decorative fireplace, deck off the large dining room and great master suite. The first floor offers a large living room, a huge kitchen and dining room, laundry room and guest half bath. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a master suite with large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and separate toilet closet. Downstairs is a full, unfinished basement with access to the back patio. Located in a new development in lovely Palmetto, Georgia, this home is close to I-85 for an easy commute!



We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



UTILITIES:

Water: Fulton County Water

Gas: N/A

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



