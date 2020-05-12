All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

667 Carlton Pointe Dr

667 Carlton Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

667 Carlton Pointe Dr, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
667 Carlton Pointe Dr
Palmetto, GA 30268

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

Beautiful home with open floor plan, living room with decorative fireplace, deck off the large dining room and great master suite. The first floor offers a large living room, a huge kitchen and dining room, laundry room and guest half bath. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a master suite with large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and separate toilet closet. Downstairs is a full, unfinished basement with access to the back patio. Located in a new development in lovely Palmetto, Georgia, this home is close to I-85 for an easy commute!

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County Water
Gas: N/A
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 Carlton Pointe Dr have any available units?
667 Carlton Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 667 Carlton Pointe Dr have?
Some of 667 Carlton Pointe Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 Carlton Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
667 Carlton Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 Carlton Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 667 Carlton Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 667 Carlton Pointe Dr offer parking?
No, 667 Carlton Pointe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 667 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 Carlton Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 Carlton Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 667 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 667 Carlton Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 667 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 667 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 667 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 667 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 667 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

