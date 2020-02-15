645 Carlton Pointe Drive

Amenities
** Brand New 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Be 1st to Live In this Home!!
** Carlton Point Subdivision
** House is fully Electric; Utilities Power, Water & Trash
FEATURES:
* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 baths
* Large living room
* Kitchen includes: Stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
* Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops
* Large master bedroom
* Master bathroom includes granite his/hers sinks
* Mater bathroom includes; garden tub & separate shower
* Master includes large walk-in closet
* Window Blinds throughout house
* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house
* Laundry Room with shelf space
* Back patio for grilling and playing
* 1 car garage with garage door opener
** BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
** NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
** Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
** Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter
** $49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com