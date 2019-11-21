637 Carlton Point Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***BRAND NEW HOME, BUILT IN 2019***



***BE THE 1ST FAMILY TO LIVE IN THIS NEWLY BUILT HOME***



FEATURES:



* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath

* Large kitchen with tons of storage and solid surface countertops

* Kitchen includes: Stainless stove, microwave & dishwasher

* Granite counter tops

* Large food pantry

* Large master bedroom

* Spacious master bath with separate his and hers sinks, garden tub, and standup shower

* Large master walk-in closet

* Windows enhance home with natural lighting and have 2 inch blinds

* Large washer & dryer room

* Back patio for grilling

* 1 car garage with electric garage door opener



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



**NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



**Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



**Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter



**$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Walk-in closets