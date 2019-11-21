All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:24 PM

637 Carlton Point Drive

637 Carlton Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

637 Carlton Pointe Dr, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

***BRAND NEW HOME, BUILT IN 2019***

***BE THE 1ST FAMILY TO LIVE IN THIS NEWLY BUILT HOME***

FEATURES:

* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath
* Large kitchen with tons of storage and solid surface countertops
* Kitchen includes: Stainless stove, microwave & dishwasher
* Granite counter tops
* Large food pantry
* Large master bedroom
* Spacious master bath with separate his and hers sinks, garden tub, and standup shower
* Large master walk-in closet
* Windows enhance home with natural lighting and have 2 inch blinds
* Large washer & dryer room
* Back patio for grilling
* 1 car garage with electric garage door opener

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

**NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

**Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

**Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

**$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com
Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

