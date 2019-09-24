All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

615 Carlton Pointe Dr.

615 Carlton Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Carlton Pointe Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
$1,089 – 3 Bed / 3 Bath townhome in your neighborhood with great amenities(s)
.
AVAILABLE September 7th!
.
Leslie | LEO
678-685-9932
(470) 223-0016 (TEXT AGENT)
.
This home has a spacious living room/dining room, combo complete with fireplace. Spacious rooms w/ great layout! Nice sized master bedroom on the 2nd floor with spacious bathroom.Large kitchen with ample counter, cabinet space, and long breakfast bar. All appliances included (fridge, oven, washer/dryer, dishwasher). . Additional back entry to an unfinished basement. Conveniently located near parks, shopping, dining and more.
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE: leoprimeproperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent/1072142/615-carlton-pointe-dr-palmetto-ga-30268

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. have any available units?
615 Carlton Pointe Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. have?
Some of 615 Carlton Pointe Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
615 Carlton Pointe Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. offers parking.
Does 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. have a pool?
No, 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. have accessible units?
No, 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Carlton Pointe Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
