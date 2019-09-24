Amenities
$1,089 – 3 Bed / 3 Bath townhome in your neighborhood with great amenities(s)
.
AVAILABLE September 7th!
.
Leslie | LEO
678-685-9932
(470) 223-0016 (TEXT AGENT)
.
This home has a spacious living room/dining room, combo complete with fireplace. Spacious rooms w/ great layout! Nice sized master bedroom on the 2nd floor with spacious bathroom.Large kitchen with ample counter, cabinet space, and long breakfast bar. All appliances included (fridge, oven, washer/dryer, dishwasher). . Additional back entry to an unfinished basement. Conveniently located near parks, shopping, dining and more.
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE: leoprimeproperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent/1072142/615-carlton-pointe-dr-palmetto-ga-30268