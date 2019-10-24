All apartments in Palmetto
Palmetto, GA
506 Past Street - A
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

506 Past Street - A

506 Past St · No Longer Available
Location

506 Past St, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Cozy 2/1 duplex for rent in Palmetto, GA.
Both units have been fully remodeled throughout.
New tile in kitchen and baths, updated electrical, new plumbing and HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen & bath cabinets, and fresh paint throughout.
This home is full of character and charm, waiting for a family to call home.
Visit our website today for more information.
Section 8 Welcomed!
Non-smoking unit. No pets.

| Apply today at www.rejuvenateamerica.com
| $50.00 Application Fee for everyone over the age of 18
| No evictions or judgments within the past 5 years
|$750/Security Deposit and $795/1st month's rent
| Must earn two and a half times monthly rent.
| Employment and Rental Verification will be conducted
Cozy duplex located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the City of Palmetto. The duplex is conveniently located near downtown Palmetto, near Veteran's Park, where you and your family can enjoy exercising, track and field and a playground. Walking distance to Palmetto Elementary School, Fulton County Library (Palmetto Branch) and MARTA transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Past Street - A have any available units?
506 Past Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 506 Past Street - A have?
Some of 506 Past Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Past Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
506 Past Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Past Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 506 Past Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 506 Past Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 506 Past Street - A offers parking.
Does 506 Past Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Past Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Past Street - A have a pool?
No, 506 Past Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 506 Past Street - A have accessible units?
No, 506 Past Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Past Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Past Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Past Street - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 Past Street - A has units with air conditioning.
