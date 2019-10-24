506 Past Street - A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground

Cozy 2/1 duplex for rent in Palmetto, GA.

Both units have been fully remodeled throughout.

New tile in kitchen and baths, updated electrical, new plumbing and HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen & bath cabinets, and fresh paint throughout.

This home is full of character and charm, waiting for a family to call home.

Visit our website today for more information.

Section 8 Welcomed!

Non-smoking unit. No pets.



| Apply today at www.rejuvenateamerica.com

| $50.00 Application Fee for everyone over the age of 18

| No evictions or judgments within the past 5 years

|$750/Security Deposit and $795/1st month's rent

| Must earn two and a half times monthly rent.

| Employment and Rental Verification will be conducted

Cozy duplex located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the City of Palmetto. The duplex is conveniently located near downtown Palmetto, near Veteran's Park, where you and your family can enjoy exercising, track and field and a playground. Walking distance to Palmetto Elementary School, Fulton County Library (Palmetto Branch) and MARTA transit.