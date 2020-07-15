All apartments in Oconee County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3360 Mars Hill Rd.

3360 Mars Hill Road · (706) 549-6070
Location

3360 Mars Hill Road, Oconee County, GA 30677

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3360 Mars Hill Rd. · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1982 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Ranch on Several Acres in North Oconee Zone! Watkinsville 3 BR! Available 07/14/2020 - Available 07/14/2020 Large brick ranch home located in Watkinsville! The home sits far off Mars Hill Rd with a beautiful field in front of home. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, Utility room, Kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel oven, stainless steel dishwasher, and stainless steel microwave! Tile back splash throughout kitchen! Tiled bathrooms, fireplace, separate living room, and dining room. Stunning dark Hardwood in dining room, living room, and hallway and NEW carpet in family room and bedrooms. Back deck with built in benches. Large rooms and huge outdoor space to practice your favorite sports or have a wonderful picnic! Schools- Malcom Bridge Elementary and Middle Schools and North Oconee High School! Please see athenamanagement.net. Total Electric. Some pets okay with owner permission & management permission with a non-refundable pet fee. Please call to set up an appointment to view this lovely home! Available 07/14/2020

(RLNE2517637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

