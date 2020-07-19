All apartments in Norcross
Norcross, GA
2112 Rockies Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2112 Rockies Court

2112 Rockies Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Rockies Ct, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
AFFORDABLE RANCH HOME IN NORCROSS! This adorable home has been recently renovated for a fresh look. Kitchen is loaded with upgrades! Stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher. Beautiful granite countertops and open view to the family room with a brick fireplace. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet and full bath. Secondary bedrooms including one very large room are perfect for your large furniture. Living room and dining combo. Completely fenced in backyard. Home in culdesac. This one won't last long! CALL TODAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Rockies Court have any available units?
2112 Rockies Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Rockies Court have?
Some of 2112 Rockies Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Rockies Court currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Rockies Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Rockies Court pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Rockies Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 2112 Rockies Court offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Rockies Court offers parking.
Does 2112 Rockies Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Rockies Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Rockies Court have a pool?
No, 2112 Rockies Court does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Rockies Court have accessible units?
No, 2112 Rockies Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Rockies Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Rockies Court has units with dishwashers.
