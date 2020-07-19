2112 Rockies Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AFFORDABLE RANCH HOME IN NORCROSS! This adorable home has been recently renovated for a fresh look. Kitchen is loaded with upgrades! Stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher. Beautiful granite countertops and open view to the family room with a brick fireplace. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet and full bath. Secondary bedrooms including one very large room are perfect for your large furniture. Living room and dining combo. Completely fenced in backyard. Home in culdesac. This one won't last long! CALL TODAY.