Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms with two baths and an additional half bath is downstairs. Two car garage in a quite neighborhood. Call today.