Last updated June 24 2020 at 5:43 PM

30 Emily Court

30 Emily Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1985766
Location

30 Emily Court, Newton County, GA 30016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept flloor plan 4BR, 3.5 Bath 2Car Garage, 2 Story traditional home with side entry garage. Huge master on main, coffered ceilings, arched passageways, iron spindles, hand-scraped hardwoods & tile floors, 42' cabinets, open kitchen/breakfast area with granite counter-tops & travertine back slash, large BR's & Large Walk In Closets. Subdivision off I-20 East close to Stonecrest Mall. You will love to call this one home!

Please go to www.rently.com to register and view the property at a day and time that is convenient for you.

To view other properties in our portfolio you can visit our website at www.renterswarehouse.com

select: find a rental

all of our inventory is shown

Once you have seen the property and would like to apply, please visit us at:

www.renterswarehouse.com

Click: Find a rental

Choose: Lease Application at the drop down box

Select: Georgia Corporate Services as the office

Our application process is normally 2 to 3 days and we use an external company to screen all applicants, general guidelines are:

- no evictions

- credit check (600)

- background check
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Emily Court have any available units?
30 Emily Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 30 Emily Court currently offering any rent specials?
30 Emily Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Emily Court pet-friendly?
No, 30 Emily Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton County.
Does 30 Emily Court offer parking?
Yes, 30 Emily Court offers parking.
Does 30 Emily Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Emily Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Emily Court have a pool?
No, 30 Emily Court does not have a pool.
Does 30 Emily Court have accessible units?
No, 30 Emily Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Emily Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Emily Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Emily Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Emily Court does not have units with air conditioning.
