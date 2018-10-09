301 Granite Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to this Stunning home at a Great Location! 5 Bedroom/4 Bathroom. Dreamy Large Kitchen with Island great for entertainment, walk-in Pantry,Breakfast area,Family Room with High Ceilings, Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room/Office, 1 Guest Bedroom with full Bath on first floor. Upstairs has the Master Suite with double sinks, separate shower, Jacuzzi tub, toilette room and 2 closets, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms & Laundry Room. This home also has a Full Unfinished basement, Deck great for Family gatherings, 2 car garage. Recently painted inside,Brand new carpets and is Move In ready for you! Easy access to pool and amenities, Hospital, Shopping, Restaurants and I85. All the amenities included with the lease! Lease Purchase Option Available!