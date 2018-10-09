All apartments in Newnan
301 Granite Way

301 Granite Way · No Longer Available
Location

301 Granite Way, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this Stunning home at a Great Location! 5 Bedroom/4 Bathroom. Dreamy Large Kitchen with Island great for entertainment, walk-in Pantry,Breakfast area,Family Room with High Ceilings, Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room/Office, 1 Guest Bedroom with full Bath on first floor. Upstairs has the Master Suite with double sinks, separate shower, Jacuzzi tub, toilette room and 2 closets, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms & Laundry Room. This home also has a Full Unfinished basement, Deck great for Family gatherings, 2 car garage. Recently painted inside,Brand new carpets and is Move In ready for you! Easy access to pool and amenities, Hospital, Shopping, Restaurants and I85. All the amenities included with the lease! Lease Purchase Option Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Granite Way have any available units?
301 Granite Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 301 Granite Way have?
Some of 301 Granite Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Granite Way currently offering any rent specials?
301 Granite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Granite Way pet-friendly?
No, 301 Granite Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 301 Granite Way offer parking?
Yes, 301 Granite Way offers parking.
Does 301 Granite Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Granite Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Granite Way have a pool?
Yes, 301 Granite Way has a pool.
Does 301 Granite Way have accessible units?
No, 301 Granite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Granite Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Granite Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Granite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Granite Way does not have units with air conditioning.
