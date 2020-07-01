27 Carrington Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Ideally located to shopping, schools, hospitals, I85 access AND with the LINC walking trail running right behind this home, you cannot find a better place to live! BRAND NEW 2020 CONSTRUCTION. You can be the first to live in this fabulous home! Welcoming front porch brings you into large open spaces beginning with a formal dining/flex room space and then opening to an oversized family room and kitchen area. Plenty of space for entertaining and the kitchen is upgraded beautifully with all new appliances (refrigerator on order should arrive in early April). Huge granite island and separate office work space area. All common area w/ durable laminate flooring. Extremely well sized owners suite with tiled shower, separate garden tub and huge closet divided with wall perfect for full length mirror. Three more bedrooms upstairs with another nicely appointed full bath. Out back is a spacious covered porch and level back yard. The back yard is bordered by wooded green space with leads down to the cross country bike trail and LINCs walking trail!! The LINCs trail will eventually complete a bridge over I85 allowing you to bike or walk a short distance to the Ashley Park mall area. These trails also lead to other shopping and eateries and is just a gorgeous means of exercising. Just down the street from this beautiful home is a community park area with playground and gazebo. Washer and Dryer may be available for an additional $30/month. This is truly a must see home and will not last long.