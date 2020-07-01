All apartments in Newnan
27 Carrington Way
27 Carrington Way

27 Carrington Way · No Longer Available
Location

27 Carrington Way, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Ideally located to shopping, schools, hospitals, I85 access AND with the LINC walking trail running right behind this home, you cannot find a better place to live! BRAND NEW 2020 CONSTRUCTION. You can be the first to live in this fabulous home! Welcoming front porch brings you into large open spaces beginning with a formal dining/flex room space and then opening to an oversized family room and kitchen area. Plenty of space for entertaining and the kitchen is upgraded beautifully with all new appliances (refrigerator on order should arrive in early April). Huge granite island and separate office work space area. All common area w/ durable laminate flooring. Extremely well sized owners suite with tiled shower, separate garden tub and huge closet divided with wall perfect for full length mirror. Three more bedrooms upstairs with another nicely appointed full bath. Out back is a spacious covered porch and level back yard. The back yard is bordered by wooded green space with leads down to the cross country bike trail and LINCs walking trail!! The LINCs trail will eventually complete a bridge over I85 allowing you to bike or walk a short distance to the Ashley Park mall area. These trails also lead to other shopping and eateries and is just a gorgeous means of exercising. Just down the street from this beautiful home is a community park area with playground and gazebo. Washer and Dryer may be available for an additional $30/month. This is truly a must see home and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Carrington Way have any available units?
27 Carrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 27 Carrington Way have?
Some of 27 Carrington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Carrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
27 Carrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Carrington Way pet-friendly?
No, 27 Carrington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 27 Carrington Way offer parking?
No, 27 Carrington Way does not offer parking.
Does 27 Carrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Carrington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Carrington Way have a pool?
No, 27 Carrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 27 Carrington Way have accessible units?
No, 27 Carrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Carrington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Carrington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Carrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Carrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.

