204 Greenview Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

$1,850 Per Month If PAID BY THE FIRST OF EACH MONTH. Immaculate Home! Ready To Move In. MASTER ON MAIN. 4 Bedrooms 2 & 1/2 Bath. Open Floor Plan. Wide Foyer. Dining Rm, 2 Story Family Room W/Fireplace. Vault Ceiling Keeping Rm, Kitchen, w/Breakfast Bar, Gas Oven Range, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher. Spacious Master Suite, Master Bath w/His & Her Vanity, Shower, Garden Tub And Extra Large Closet, Upper Level w/Open Loft Area for Office Space or Play Area For Children. 2nd Bedroom w/ 2 Closets, 3rd Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet, 4th Bedroom w/Closet. Hall Bath w/Tub/Shower Combo. Unfinished Storage Room Over Garage. 2 Bay Garage. Tree lined Backyard. Summergrove Offers Many Amenities. Swimming Pools, Parks, Tennis.