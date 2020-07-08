204 Greenview Dr

Amenities
$1,850 Per Month If PAID BY THE FIRST OF EACH MONTH. Immaculate Home! Ready To Move In. MASTER ON MAIN. 4 Bedrooms 2 & 1/2 Bath. Open Floor Plan. Wide Foyer. Dining Rm, 2 Story Family Room W/Fireplace. Vault Ceiling Keeping Rm, Kitchen, w/Breakfast Bar, Gas Oven Range, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher. Spacious Master Suite, Master Bath w/His & Her Vanity, Shower, Garden Tub And Extra Large Closet, Upper Level w/Open Loft Area for Office Space or Play Area For Children. 2nd Bedroom w/ 2 Closets, 3rd Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet, 4th Bedroom w/Closet. Hall Bath w/Tub/Shower Combo. Unfinished Storage Room Over Garage. 2 Bay Garage. Tree lined Backyard. Summergrove Offers Many Amenities. Swimming Pools, Parks, Tennis.