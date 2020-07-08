All apartments in Newnan
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:08 AM

204 Greenview Dr

204 Greenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 Greenview Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
$1,850 Per Month If PAID BY THE FIRST OF EACH MONTH. Immaculate Home! Ready To Move In. MASTER ON MAIN. 4 Bedrooms 2 & 1/2 Bath. Open Floor Plan. Wide Foyer. Dining Rm, 2 Story Family Room W/Fireplace. Vault Ceiling Keeping Rm, Kitchen, w/Breakfast Bar, Gas Oven Range, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher. Spacious Master Suite, Master Bath w/His & Her Vanity, Shower, Garden Tub And Extra Large Closet, Upper Level w/Open Loft Area for Office Space or Play Area For Children. 2nd Bedroom w/ 2 Closets, 3rd Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet, 4th Bedroom w/Closet. Hall Bath w/Tub/Shower Combo. Unfinished Storage Room Over Garage. 2 Bay Garage. Tree lined Backyard. Summergrove Offers Many Amenities. Swimming Pools, Parks, Tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Greenview Dr have any available units?
204 Greenview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 204 Greenview Dr have?
Some of 204 Greenview Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Greenview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
204 Greenview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Greenview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 204 Greenview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 204 Greenview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 204 Greenview Dr offers parking.
Does 204 Greenview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Greenview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Greenview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 204 Greenview Dr has a pool.
Does 204 Greenview Dr have accessible units?
No, 204 Greenview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Greenview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Greenview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Greenview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Greenview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

