138 Middleton Trace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

WOW! BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS OVERLOOK OF SUMMERGROVE! Located behind main amenity area & golf course in the custom home section of SummerGrove, this majestic ranch homes sits on an oversized lot & offers plenty of parking & side entry garage. Covered front porch welcomes guests into this well appointed home. Hardwoods throughout main living area. Kitchen is tiled & includes new stainless appl including a double wall oven, granite counters, custom back splash & open to a large breakfast & hearth rooms w/2nd fireplace. Spacious master suite + 2 BRs. High ceilings & elaborate trim throughout. The backyard has a very large deck overlooking a huge level and fenced backyard space. Fantastic neighbors and amenities that make it resort like living!