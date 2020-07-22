Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:49 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Morrow, GA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Morrow offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
11 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1412 sqft
11 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1412 sqft
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
6 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1121 sqft
6 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1121 sqft
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1334 sqft
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1334 sqft
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
16 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
9 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
2 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$879
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
6 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
8 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
2 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 08:29 PM
2 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1197 sqft
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
4 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,053
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Midwood Square Apartments
260 Main Street, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Nice quite renovated property in secluded private setting. (RLNE5697088)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2610 Brookgate Xing
2610 Brookgate Xing, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1798 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
$1,399 – 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath house w/ open floor plan and appliances included! Available September 7, 2020! Huge 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6770 Bent Creek Drive
6770 Bent Creek Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1406 sqft
IMMACULATE RENTAL HOME THAT WAS COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN THE PAST 30 DAYS. 3 BED 2.5 BATH ALL ROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL. THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. DOES NOT HAVE A FENCED IN BACK YARD.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5544 Frontier Court
5544 Frontier Court, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1800 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,800 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Morrow
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
13 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,047
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
17 Units Available
Panthersville
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$982
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1378 sqft
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1378 sqft
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
30 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
177 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
5 Units Available
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,297
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
City Guide for Morrow, GA

"Man's yesterday may never be like his Morrow; Nought may endure but Mutability." - Percy Bysshe Shelley

Morrow, not to be confused with the town of the same name in Ohio, is a small city with a big heart. This friendly city is located just to the south of Atlanta, which is very useful for commuters and city-lovers, but Morrow's main attractions are located closer to home. Its 11 parks allow you to get back to nature while the beautiful performing arts venue allows you to get your dose of culture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Morrow, GA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Morrow offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Morrow. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Morrow can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

