67 Apartments for rent in Morrow, GA with washer-dryers
"Man's yesterday may never be like his Morrow; Nought may endure but Mutability." - Percy Bysshe Shelley
Morrow, not to be confused with the town of the same name in Ohio, is a small city with a big heart. This friendly city is located just to the south of Atlanta, which is very useful for commuters and city-lovers, but Morrow's main attractions are located closer to home. Its 11 parks allow you to get back to nature while the beautiful performing arts venue allows you to get your dose of culture. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Morrow offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Morrow. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Morrow can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.