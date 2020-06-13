139 Apartments for rent in Morrow, GA with balcony
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 35
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 3
1 of 2
1 of 1
"Man's yesterday may never be like his Morrow; Nought may endure but Mutability." - Percy Bysshe Shelley
Morrow, not to be confused with the town of the same name in Ohio, is a small city with a big heart. This friendly city is located just to the south of Atlanta, which is very useful for commuters and city-lovers, but Morrow's main attractions are located closer to home. Its 11 parks allow you to get back to nature while the beautiful performing arts venue allows you to get your dose of culture. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Morrow renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.