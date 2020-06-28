6427 Woodstone Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Available 03/10/20 Spacious townhouse near Clayton State - Property Id: 10806



Townhouse near Clayton State University, I-75, Southlake mall, and many more. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen W/ laundry area(Washer/Dryer included). 1/2 Bath downstairs. Master Bedroom has it's own private bathroom with large walk in closet. Rent includes water and trash pickup. Private patio-12 Month Lease term. Deposit + First month rent required at move in. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Application and credit check required. No previous evictions will be accepted.

Section 8 not accepted.

