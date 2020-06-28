All apartments in Morrow
6427 Woodstone Way

6427 Woodstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

6427 Woodstone Way, Morrow, GA 30260
Morrow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Available 03/10/20 Spacious townhouse near Clayton State - Property Id: 10806

Townhouse near Clayton State University, I-75, Southlake mall, and many more. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen W/ laundry area(Washer/Dryer included). 1/2 Bath downstairs. Master Bedroom has it's own private bathroom with large walk in closet. Rent includes water and trash pickup. Private patio-12 Month Lease term. Deposit + First month rent required at move in. NO EXCEPTIONS.
Application and credit check required. No previous evictions will be accepted.
Section 8 not accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10806
Property Id 10806

(RLNE5585849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6427 Woodstone Way have any available units?
6427 Woodstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrow, GA.
What amenities does 6427 Woodstone Way have?
Some of 6427 Woodstone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6427 Woodstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Woodstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Woodstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6427 Woodstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 6427 Woodstone Way offer parking?
No, 6427 Woodstone Way does not offer parking.
Does 6427 Woodstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6427 Woodstone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Woodstone Way have a pool?
No, 6427 Woodstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 6427 Woodstone Way have accessible units?
No, 6427 Woodstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Woodstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6427 Woodstone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6427 Woodstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6427 Woodstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
