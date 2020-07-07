All apartments in Morrow
Find more places like 1403 Graceland Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morrow, GA
/
1403 Graceland Ct
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1403 Graceland Ct

1403 Graceland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Morrow
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1403 Graceland Court, Morrow, GA 30260
Morrow

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STOP!!! It's THE Perfect 4x2 Ranch w/Office, 2 Car Garage and Driveway - LOTS OF SPACE. Entry spills into living room and kitchen and living quarters on opposite side of house. Large galley style kitchen with decorative cut out to bright dining room and interior door to garage and storage. Garage has access to the expansive backyard. Large living room perfect for various furniture placement. On the opposite side of the house are the living quarters and access to office and bathrooms. Simulated hardwood floors in the common areas, ceiling fans, window coverings and newer fixtures. Property less than 5 minutes from Interstate 75. Shopping and entertainment close by.

To view the property, contact Shannon Washington at swashington@brickstonemanagement.com or text 770-728-3027.

(RLNE5409179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Graceland Ct have any available units?
1403 Graceland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrow, GA.
Is 1403 Graceland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Graceland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Graceland Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Graceland Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrow.
Does 1403 Graceland Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Graceland Ct offers parking.
Does 1403 Graceland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Graceland Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Graceland Ct have a pool?
No, 1403 Graceland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Graceland Ct have accessible units?
No, 1403 Graceland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Graceland Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Graceland Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Graceland Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 Graceland Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Similar Pages

Morrow 1 BedroomsMorrow 2 Bedrooms
Morrow Apartments with GymMorrow Dog Friendly Apartments
Morrow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GAWinder, GA
Lovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College