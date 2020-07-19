All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 913 Sandringham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
913 Sandringham Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:22 AM

913 Sandringham Drive

913 Sandringham Drive · (877) 744-3455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

913 Sandringham Drive, Milton, GA 30004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Available Sept 5. 2BR/2BA walk in level Stepless Condo w/2Car Oversized Garage in Luxury Gated Villages of Devinshire loaded w/Amenities! Walk into kitchen from garage. Granite kitchen breakfast bar w/tiled floor overlooking Dining area & Spacious Living room. Double size deck w/private wooded view. Spacious 2 Bedrooms on opposite ends w/Granite vanities/tiled floors & garden tub/shower. Washer/Dryer/Fridge incl. Villages of Devinshire incl clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court, lighted nature/walking trails, picnic area & Carwash. Close to GA 400N/Windward & Avalon local retail/business areas. Walking distance to Big Creek Greenway & Parks, many local restaurants & shopping areas like Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Kroger, Frys Electronics etc. 1 small dog may be allowed on case by case basis w/additional pet fee. NO SMOKERS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Sandringham Drive have any available units?
913 Sandringham Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 913 Sandringham Drive have?
Some of 913 Sandringham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Sandringham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 Sandringham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Sandringham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Sandringham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 913 Sandringham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 913 Sandringham Drive offers parking.
Does 913 Sandringham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Sandringham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Sandringham Drive have a pool?
No, 913 Sandringham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 913 Sandringham Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 Sandringham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Sandringham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Sandringham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Sandringham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Sandringham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 913 Sandringham Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA
Fairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity