913 Sandringham Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage tennis court

Available Sept 5. 2BR/2BA walk in level Stepless Condo w/2Car Oversized Garage in Luxury Gated Villages of Devinshire loaded w/Amenities! Walk into kitchen from garage. Granite kitchen breakfast bar w/tiled floor overlooking Dining area & Spacious Living room. Double size deck w/private wooded view. Spacious 2 Bedrooms on opposite ends w/Granite vanities/tiled floors & garden tub/shower. Washer/Dryer/Fridge incl. Villages of Devinshire incl clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court, lighted nature/walking trails, picnic area & Carwash. Close to GA 400N/Windward & Avalon local retail/business areas. Walking distance to Big Creek Greenway & Parks, many local restaurants & shopping areas like Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Kroger, Frys Electronics etc. 1 small dog may be allowed on case by case basis w/additional pet fee. NO SMOKERS!