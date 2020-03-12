All apartments in Milton
Last updated March 9 2020 at 11:25 PM

880 Freemanwood Lane

880 Freemanwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

880 Freemanwood Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Oversized family home. Featuring a slate gray tile back splash and granite counter tops with open windows to a gorgeous back yard. The park like back yard has a view of horses in a pasture behind the neighborhood. The master bedroom features a separate sitting or office area. The basement has several rooms, a workshop and a full bathroom. The shopping and local attractions is an added bonus living in this home.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Freemanwood Lane have any available units?
880 Freemanwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Is 880 Freemanwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
880 Freemanwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Freemanwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 Freemanwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 880 Freemanwood Lane offer parking?
No, 880 Freemanwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 880 Freemanwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Freemanwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Freemanwood Lane have a pool?
No, 880 Freemanwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 880 Freemanwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 880 Freemanwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Freemanwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 Freemanwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Freemanwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 Freemanwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
