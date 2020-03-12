880 Freemanwood Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Oversized family home. Featuring a slate gray tile back splash and granite counter tops with open windows to a gorgeous back yard. The park like back yard has a view of horses in a pasture behind the neighborhood. The master bedroom features a separate sitting or office area. The basement has several rooms, a workshop and a full bathroom. The shopping and local attractions is an added bonus living in this home.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.