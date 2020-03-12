857 Ivy Vine Place

Amenities
Gorgeous END unit in sought after location 4b/3.5bh! Mins from GA 400 Exit 11, Windward, Avalon,Halcyon,Costco, Target, Walmart,restaurants,Lifetime,YMCA and so much more!, one of bedrooms is in the basement with a full bath! Beautiful hardwood floors on main level, granite counters, gourmet kitchen, high ceilings,Wonderful Master Suite and two large Secondary Bedrooms upstair,Refrigerator, water & garbage are also included,Community has a pool/play ground!Lovely neighborhood in award winning school district(Alpharetta High School),it is ready for moving in immediately.