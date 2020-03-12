All apartments in Milton
857 Ivy Vine Place

857 Ivy Vine Place · No Longer Available
Location

857 Ivy Vine Place, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous END unit in sought after location 4b/3.5bh! Mins from GA 400 Exit 11, Windward, Avalon,Halcyon,Costco, Target, Walmart,restaurants,Lifetime,YMCA and so much more!, one of bedrooms is in the basement with a full bath! Beautiful hardwood floors on main level, granite counters, gourmet kitchen, high ceilings,Wonderful Master Suite and two large Secondary Bedrooms upstair,Refrigerator, water & garbage are also included,Community has a pool/play ground!Lovely neighborhood in award winning school district(Alpharetta High School),it is ready for moving in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Ivy Vine Place have any available units?
857 Ivy Vine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 857 Ivy Vine Place have?
Some of 857 Ivy Vine Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Ivy Vine Place currently offering any rent specials?
857 Ivy Vine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Ivy Vine Place pet-friendly?
No, 857 Ivy Vine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 857 Ivy Vine Place offer parking?
Yes, 857 Ivy Vine Place offers parking.
Does 857 Ivy Vine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Ivy Vine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Ivy Vine Place have a pool?
Yes, 857 Ivy Vine Place has a pool.
Does 857 Ivy Vine Place have accessible units?
No, 857 Ivy Vine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Ivy Vine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 Ivy Vine Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 857 Ivy Vine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 857 Ivy Vine Place does not have units with air conditioning.
