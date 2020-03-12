857 Ivy Vine Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous END unit in sought after location 4b/3.5bh! Mins from GA 400 Exit 11, Windward, Avalon,Halcyon,Costco, Target, Walmart,restaurants,Lifetime,YMCA and so much more!, one of bedrooms is in the basement with a full bath! Beautiful hardwood floors on main level, granite counters, gourmet kitchen, high ceilings,Wonderful Master Suite and two large Secondary Bedrooms upstair,Refrigerator, water & garbage are also included,Community has a pool/play ground!Lovely neighborhood in award winning school district(Alpharetta High School),it is ready for moving in immediately.