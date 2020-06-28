All apartments in Milton
809 Ivy Vine Place
809 Ivy Vine Place

Location

809 Ivy Vine Place, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS 3 Story Townhome w/4BR/3.5BA! Top-rated Alpharetta High Location! Minutes to Avalon, GA 400, Fitness, Shops..etc. Hdwds on main. Dream Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, Pantry & Tiled Back-Splash, Island, Stainless Appliances. Sep B'fast Area & Formal Dining. Spacious Family Rm w/Built-ins & Fireplace. Lg Master Bdrm Upstairs w/Double Vanities, Tiled floor, Sep Tub & Shower. Add'l 2 BR w Shared Full Bath Upstairs. Laundry Rm up. In-law suite (BR #4) on Lower level w/Full Bath. Community pool, Water, trash & landscaping included. NO PETS. Move in ready! Fast Response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Ivy Vine Place have any available units?
809 Ivy Vine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 809 Ivy Vine Place have?
Some of 809 Ivy Vine Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Ivy Vine Place currently offering any rent specials?
809 Ivy Vine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Ivy Vine Place pet-friendly?
No, 809 Ivy Vine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 809 Ivy Vine Place offer parking?
Yes, 809 Ivy Vine Place offers parking.
Does 809 Ivy Vine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Ivy Vine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Ivy Vine Place have a pool?
Yes, 809 Ivy Vine Place has a pool.
Does 809 Ivy Vine Place have accessible units?
No, 809 Ivy Vine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Ivy Vine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Ivy Vine Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Ivy Vine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Ivy Vine Place does not have units with air conditioning.
