809 Ivy Vine Place

Amenities
GORGEOUS 3 Story Townhome w/4BR/3.5BA! Top-rated Alpharetta High Location! Minutes to Avalon, GA 400, Fitness, Shops..etc. Hdwds on main. Dream Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, Pantry & Tiled Back-Splash, Island, Stainless Appliances. Sep B'fast Area & Formal Dining. Spacious Family Rm w/Built-ins & Fireplace. Lg Master Bdrm Upstairs w/Double Vanities, Tiled floor, Sep Tub & Shower. Add'l 2 BR w Shared Full Bath Upstairs. Laundry Rm up. In-law suite (BR #4) on Lower level w/Full Bath. Community pool, Water, trash & landscaping included. NO PETS. Move in ready! Fast Response.