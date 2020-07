Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Sought after WINDWARD location off Highway 9 in Windward! Close to 400, Avalon, the new Halcyon, shops, offices, Costco, banks and much more! Swim/tennis community with top schools! Home itself is upgraded with granite kitchen tops, stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors! Private/flat backyard!!! CAMBRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL! Open plan with 2 stry family room.