632 Dunbrody Drive
632 Dunbrody Drive

632 Dunbrody Lane · No Longer Available
Location

632 Dunbrody Lane, Milton, GA 30004
Crabapple

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
media room
Incredible Luxury Townhome built by Waterford Homes minutes away from restaurants, shopping & top rated schools. Open plan is great for entertaining w/10' ceilings, hardwoods throughout main, gourmet kitchen w/large island, 42" cabinets w/granite, SS appliances, rich trim detail, Stikwood wall in living room & master, brick wall in office/DR, custom made barn doors & much more! Finished Terrace w/spacious bedroom/media room & full bath. Community offers green space, tranquil pond, dog park, & NEW POOL. ONE PROFESSIONAL CLEANING INCLUDED EACH MONTH ($100 VALUE) MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Dunbrody Drive have any available units?
632 Dunbrody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 632 Dunbrody Drive have?
Some of 632 Dunbrody Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Dunbrody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
632 Dunbrody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Dunbrody Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 Dunbrody Drive is pet friendly.
Does 632 Dunbrody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 632 Dunbrody Drive offers parking.
Does 632 Dunbrody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Dunbrody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Dunbrody Drive have a pool?
Yes, 632 Dunbrody Drive has a pool.
Does 632 Dunbrody Drive have accessible units?
No, 632 Dunbrody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Dunbrody Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Dunbrody Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Dunbrody Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Dunbrody Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

