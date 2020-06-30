632 Dunbrody Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage media room

Incredible Luxury Townhome built by Waterford Homes minutes away from restaurants, shopping & top rated schools. Open plan is great for entertaining w/10' ceilings, hardwoods throughout main, gourmet kitchen w/large island, 42" cabinets w/granite, SS appliances, rich trim detail, Stikwood wall in living room & master, brick wall in office/DR, custom made barn doors & much more! Finished Terrace w/spacious bedroom/media room & full bath. Community offers green space, tranquil pond, dog park, & NEW POOL. ONE PROFESSIONAL CLEANING INCLUDED EACH MONTH ($100 VALUE) MUST SEE!