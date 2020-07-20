All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 288 Water Oak Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
288 Water Oak Place
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

288 Water Oak Place

288 Water Oak Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

288 Water Oak Place, Milton, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Alpharetta High School. Immaculately Maintained 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom house. 2-car garage. Prime location, very close to Avalon and all shopping & restaurants. First floor all hardwood. Heavy Molding throughout the house. Open Kitchen with large island, upgraded taller cabinets and back-splash throughout the kitchen. Brand New dishwasher,newer Refrigerator and Oven. Brand New AC Unit. Newly installed carpet and painted house. Every bedroom has ceiling fan.Backyard with large patio concrete for family gatherings and Fire Pit. HOA takes care of landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Water Oak Place have any available units?
288 Water Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 288 Water Oak Place have?
Some of 288 Water Oak Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Water Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
288 Water Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Water Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 288 Water Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 288 Water Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 288 Water Oak Place offers parking.
Does 288 Water Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 Water Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Water Oak Place have a pool?
No, 288 Water Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 288 Water Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 288 Water Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Water Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 Water Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 288 Water Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 288 Water Oak Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA
Fairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University