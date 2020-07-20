288 Water Oak Place

Amenities
Alpharetta High School. Immaculately Maintained 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom house. 2-car garage. Prime location, very close to Avalon and all shopping & restaurants. First floor all hardwood. Heavy Molding throughout the house. Open Kitchen with large island, upgraded taller cabinets and back-splash throughout the kitchen. Brand New dishwasher,newer Refrigerator and Oven. Brand New AC Unit. Newly installed carpet and painted house. Every bedroom has ceiling fan.Backyard with large patio concrete for family gatherings and Fire Pit. HOA takes care of landscaping.