2144 Greencrest Circle
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

2144 Greencrest Circle

2144 Greencrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2144 Greencrest Circle, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate unit in Windward location. Mins from 400(Exit 11). Close to AVALON, the new HALCYON, hospitals, offices, mall, shops, restaurants, Costco, Lifetime Fitness, Walmart, Target and much more! Washer/dryer and refrigerator included! Neighborhood has pool and play ground. Unit is upgraded with hardwoods, granite, stainless steel appliances, wrought iron railings and much more! Water is included in HOA!!! Hard to find BACKYARD!!! Second floor has bonus area for an office or play area or even a gym room!! PRIVATE & WOODED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 Greencrest Circle have any available units?
2144 Greencrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 2144 Greencrest Circle have?
Some of 2144 Greencrest Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 Greencrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Greencrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Greencrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2144 Greencrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 2144 Greencrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2144 Greencrest Circle offers parking.
Does 2144 Greencrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2144 Greencrest Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Greencrest Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2144 Greencrest Circle has a pool.
Does 2144 Greencrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 2144 Greencrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Greencrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 Greencrest Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 Greencrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2144 Greencrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

