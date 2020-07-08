2144 Greencrest Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Immaculate unit in Windward location. Mins from 400(Exit 11). Close to AVALON, the new HALCYON, hospitals, offices, mall, shops, restaurants, Costco, Lifetime Fitness, Walmart, Target and much more! Washer/dryer and refrigerator included! Neighborhood has pool and play ground. Unit is upgraded with hardwoods, granite, stainless steel appliances, wrought iron railings and much more! Water is included in HOA!!! Hard to find BACKYARD!!! Second floor has bonus area for an office or play area or even a gym room!! PRIVATE & WOODED!!