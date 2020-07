Amenities

fireplace carpet

Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms located in an award-winning school district! Open floorplan with large living room, fresh paint, new carpet, lovely fireplace in the living room is only some of the features that make this the perfect family home! Close to GA 400, shopping, dining entertainment and more! Private backyard! Water, sewer, and landscaping included in rent! Clean and move-in ready! This home will not disappoint! Call Olga with Renters Warehouse at 770-906-4171