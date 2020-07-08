All apartments in Milton
13067 Region Trce

13067 Region Trce
Location

13067 Region Trce, Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome welcomes you in on the main level with an open floor plan of the Family Room wt. Fireplace into the Kitchen and Breakfast Area! The Kitchen offers a Gas Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator and ample cabinet space. The upper level offers the Master Bedroom wt. en-suite bath, 2 secondary bedrooms, secondary full bath and Laundry Closet. Enjoy evenings on the private back patio or the neighborhood covered pavilion. Within walking distance of shopping. Pets Allowed/Restrictions Apply/1 dog (min. 1 yr. old, max 20lbs).

Schools: Cogburn Woods Elementary, Hopewell Middle, Cambridge High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13067 Region Trce have any available units?
13067 Region Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13067 Region Trce have?
Some of 13067 Region Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13067 Region Trce currently offering any rent specials?
13067 Region Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13067 Region Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 13067 Region Trce is pet friendly.
Does 13067 Region Trce offer parking?
Yes, 13067 Region Trce offers parking.
Does 13067 Region Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13067 Region Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13067 Region Trce have a pool?
No, 13067 Region Trce does not have a pool.
Does 13067 Region Trce have accessible units?
No, 13067 Region Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 13067 Region Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13067 Region Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 13067 Region Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 13067 Region Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

