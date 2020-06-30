All apartments in Milton
13067 REGION Trace
13067 REGION Trace

13067 Region Trace · No Longer Available
Location

13067 Region Trace, Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome welcomes you in on the main level with an open floor plan of the Family Room wt. Fireplace into the Kitchen and Breakfast Area! The Kitchen offers a Gas Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator and ample cabinet space. The upper level offers the Master Bedroom wt. en-suite bath, 2 secondary bedrooms, secondary full bath and Laundry Closet. Enjoy evenings on the private back patio or the neighborhood covered pavilion. Within walking distance of shopping. Pets considered/Restrictions Apply - (1 dog min. 1 yr. old, max 20lbs).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13067 REGION Trace have any available units?
13067 REGION Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13067 REGION Trace have?
Some of 13067 REGION Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13067 REGION Trace currently offering any rent specials?
13067 REGION Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13067 REGION Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 13067 REGION Trace is pet friendly.
Does 13067 REGION Trace offer parking?
No, 13067 REGION Trace does not offer parking.
Does 13067 REGION Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13067 REGION Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13067 REGION Trace have a pool?
No, 13067 REGION Trace does not have a pool.
Does 13067 REGION Trace have accessible units?
No, 13067 REGION Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 13067 REGION Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13067 REGION Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 13067 REGION Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 13067 REGION Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
