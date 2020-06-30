13067 REGION Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome welcomes you in on the main level with an open floor plan of the Family Room wt. Fireplace into the Kitchen and Breakfast Area! The Kitchen offers a Gas Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator and ample cabinet space. The upper level offers the Master Bedroom wt. en-suite bath, 2 secondary bedrooms, secondary full bath and Laundry Closet. Enjoy evenings on the private back patio or the neighborhood covered pavilion. Within walking distance of shopping. Pets considered/Restrictions Apply - (1 dog min. 1 yr. old, max 20lbs).