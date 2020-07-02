12965 Freemanville Road

Amenities

Enjoy the North Fulton County lifestyle with a spacious 4BR/3BA home convenient to Milton High School, Northwestern Middle School, and restaurants and shopping.



Enter your large 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath traditional home through a formal two-story foyer.



Enjoy meals in your upgraded eat-in kitchen overlooking a private wooded backyard. The kitchen offers rich cabinets and granite counters. A brick fireplace provides additional warmth.



Entertain your guests in your formal living room and dining room.



Or relax on your patio overlooking your large backyard watching the natural habitat.



A laundry room with ample storage area is adjacent to your 2 car garage.



Continue upstairs and retire to your large private Master Suite, complete with a separate Master Bath. The Master Suite offers a large walk-in closet.



Three additional Bedrooms with share the upper level with a separate large tub/shower combination bath.



Your home offers additional living and storage areas in your partially finished terrace level.



This home offers a Great Floor Plan! Experience the natural beauty that surrounds your new home!



Great Location !! Minutes to shopping and dining.



Excellent North Fulton Alpharetta schools: Summitt Hill Elementary, Northwestern Middle and Milton High School

Lawn care included in rent!!



Move into your new home TODAY!



Residents Benefit Package

Included with ALL lease agreements under PowerHouse Property Management is the Resident Benefits Package. These features are included for an additional $20.00 per month.



1) No Additional Charges for All Rental Payment Options to Include In-Person, ACH, or Check.

Benefit: No charge for ACH rent payment through your tenant portal. * This applies if ACH rent payments are scheduled as recurring for the term of the lease.



2) Tenant Portal for Payment Options, Electronic Tenant Statements and storage of electronic documents.

Benefit: Free access to our Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using all included payment options to include the automatic ACH option, and access to electronic statements.



3) Maintenance (Work Request) Portal

Benefit: Tenants have the ability to submit work requests directly to our staff via your on-line maintenance portal. You will have the ability to upload photos to the portal and chat directly with our vendors



4) 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

Benefit: Reach a live person after hours for emergency maintenance concerns.



5) Filter Delivery

Benefit: Receive MERV-8 high quality filters delivered to your home quarterly. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



6) Utility Assistance

Benefit: Free service to help initiate your utilities. Includes free assistance with Electric, Gas, Water, Cable & Internet provided by Citizens Home Solutions.



7) Live Chat

Benefit: Access to our staff through the PowerHouse Property Management website



8) One Time Returned Payment Fee Forgiveness. ($50.00)

Benefit: PowerHouse Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee.



9) Waiver of late fee (one time) and if you pay the rent no later than the 8th of the month

Benefit: Waive a late fee one time during your tenancy



Frequently Asked Questions



Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs



Smoking: No smoking in any of our units



Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent



Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.



Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

