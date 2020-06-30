All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 12442 Waterside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
12442 Waterside Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:08 AM

12442 Waterside Drive

12442 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12442 Waterside Drive, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful house in sought after Milton school district. 2 story entrance foyer, Gourmet kitchen has Corian counter tops, Thermador/Bosch appliances, breakfast room ,pantry and view to Family room, bright sun room, Master Suite has vaulted ceiling, sitting room and Whirlpool tub, oversized secondary bed rooms, library/office. Level lot with landscaping, quiet, tree lined and fenced Backyard with garden area, 2 car garage, Neighborhood pool, tennis, playground and newly built clubhouse
Beautiful house in sought after Milton school district. 2 story entrance foyer, Gourmet kitchen has Corian counter tops, Thermador/Bosch appliances, breakfast room ,pantry and view to Family room, bright sun room, Master Suite has vaulted ceiling, sitting room and Whirlpool tub, oversized secondary bed rooms, library/office. Level lot with landscaping, quiet, tree lined and fenced Backyard with garden area, 2 car garage, Neighborhood pool, tennis, playground and newly built clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12442 Waterside Drive have any available units?
12442 Waterside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 12442 Waterside Drive have?
Some of 12442 Waterside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12442 Waterside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12442 Waterside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12442 Waterside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12442 Waterside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 12442 Waterside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12442 Waterside Drive offers parking.
Does 12442 Waterside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12442 Waterside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12442 Waterside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12442 Waterside Drive has a pool.
Does 12442 Waterside Drive have accessible units?
No, 12442 Waterside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12442 Waterside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12442 Waterside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12442 Waterside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12442 Waterside Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University