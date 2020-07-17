All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 6065 Flagstaf Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
6065 Flagstaf Walk
Last updated July 7 2020 at 11:35 AM

6065 Flagstaf Walk

6065 Flagstaf Walk · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2055259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6065 Flagstaf Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOW AVAILABLE

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and pet rent apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,425

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6065 Flagstaf Walk have any available units?
6065 Flagstaf Walk has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6065 Flagstaf Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6065 Flagstaf Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6065 Flagstaf Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 6065 Flagstaf Walk is pet friendly.
Does 6065 Flagstaf Walk offer parking?
No, 6065 Flagstaf Walk does not offer parking.
Does 6065 Flagstaf Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6065 Flagstaf Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6065 Flagstaf Walk have a pool?
No, 6065 Flagstaf Walk does not have a pool.
Does 6065 Flagstaf Walk have accessible units?
No, 6065 Flagstaf Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6065 Flagstaf Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 6065 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6065 Flagstaf Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 6065 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6065 Flagstaf Walk?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough Apartments with GymsMcDonough Apartments with Pools
McDonough Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity