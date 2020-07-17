6065 Flagstaf Walk

Amenities

pet friendly

pet friendly

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and pet rent apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,425



