2745 Marlin Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is available now! This home features a cozy living area with laminate wood floors! The kitchen has granite counter-tops which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has dual sinks and granite counter-tops and walk-in closet! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

Qualified resident to receive Half month free off March's Rent if moved-in on or before by February 28th.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.