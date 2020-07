Amenities

walk in closets fireplace carpet

WOW!! You would be proud to call home. 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with up to date appliances, counter tops, flooring, and modern bath set ups. Eat in kitchen with a spacious living area perfect for movie nights! Loft area upstairs would be great for office use or extra lounging. Four bedrooms total with brand new carpet throughout, master suite bath has a double vanity, large walk in closet, and separate shower. LANDSCAPE INCLUDED! Professionally managed. No Pets. No Vouchers.