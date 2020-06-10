All apartments in McDonough
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

192 Daisy Circle

192 Daisy Cir · No Longer Available
Location

192 Daisy Cir, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
STOP!!! YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS.... New Construction for rent! <<< IMMEDIATE MOVE INS ONLY>>> - STOP!!! YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS.... New Construction for rent!

New Construction home available for rent! 4 bedroom, 2.5 full bath.Three bedrooms upstairs and master on main, hardwood floors, granite countertops, carpet upstairs and in bedrooms, attached garage, covered patio*.

Rental requirements:
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply for the property (All applicants must be listed on rental application)
Application fee of $50 per person. (money order or cashiers check only)
Administrative fee of $350 upon approval of application to reserve property
Copy of Government Issue Identification (Valid Drivers License, ID, Passport, etc.)
Proof of income: Provide at least 3 months worth of recent income (pay-stubs, bank statements if self-employed)

If you would like further information or have additional questions, please contact Management at (678)878-3885 or propertyadmin@wepartnerusa.com during office business hours 9:00AM- 5:30PM Monday- Friday.

You may apply online at www.wepartnerusa.com and submit proof of income, valid identification and pay fees.

<<< IMMEDIATE MOVE INS ONLY>>>

(RLNE4671494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Daisy Circle have any available units?
192 Daisy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 192 Daisy Circle have?
Some of 192 Daisy Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Daisy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
192 Daisy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Daisy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 192 Daisy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 192 Daisy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 192 Daisy Circle offers parking.
Does 192 Daisy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Daisy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Daisy Circle have a pool?
No, 192 Daisy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 192 Daisy Circle have accessible units?
No, 192 Daisy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Daisy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 Daisy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Daisy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Daisy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
