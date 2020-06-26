All apartments in McDonough
189 Fashion Crossing

189 Fashion Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

189 Fashion Crossing, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with newly installed tile floors, $1500 monthly same as the deposit with utilities included Spacious and in a very good and quiet neighborhood, installed tile floors,Tiles , and fresh paint throughout! This light and bright home opens to a grand entry way, has two separate living spaces and a gorgeous gas log fire place for those cozy winter nights. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and bay windows in the breakfast area. Large master bedroom offers high ceilings and spacious master bathroom with double sinks and a simple sized closet. Game-room upstairs! Huge backyard has a great deck to entertaining and no back neighbors for added privacy. This home will not last, we also offer 1month free rent if possible you paying 3month upfront and enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community Reach me here schedule your showing today! contact my cell: (850) 710-0842

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Fashion Crossing have any available units?
189 Fashion Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 189 Fashion Crossing have?
Some of 189 Fashion Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Fashion Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
189 Fashion Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Fashion Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 Fashion Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 189 Fashion Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 189 Fashion Crossing offers parking.
Does 189 Fashion Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Fashion Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Fashion Crossing have a pool?
No, 189 Fashion Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 189 Fashion Crossing have accessible units?
No, 189 Fashion Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Fashion Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Fashion Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Fashion Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 189 Fashion Crossing has units with air conditioning.
