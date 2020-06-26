189 Fashion Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with newly installed tile floors, $1500 monthly same as the deposit with utilities included Spacious and in a very good and quiet neighborhood, installed tile floors,Tiles , and fresh paint throughout! This light and bright home opens to a grand entry way, has two separate living spaces and a gorgeous gas log fire place for those cozy winter nights. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and bay windows in the breakfast area. Large master bedroom offers high ceilings and spacious master bathroom with double sinks and a simple sized closet. Game-room upstairs! Huge backyard has a great deck to entertaining and no back neighbors for added privacy. This home will not last, we also offer 1month free rent if possible you paying 3month upfront and enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community Reach me here schedule your showing today! contact my cell: (850) 710-0842