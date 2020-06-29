1840 Neighborhood Walk

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning playground tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Luxurious & Extra Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in McDonough! - You Won't Want to Miss This Home! This huge 4 bed / 2.5 bath has a whole host of luxurious features! Beautiful hardwoods on the main level lead into the spacious living area with a fireplace. All white gourmet kitchen with an island & a small butlers pantry is perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom has tall trey ceilings and a luxury master bath with tile floors and glass countertop sink basins. The jacuzzi tub puts the icing on the cake in this master bedroom spa! The full finished basement is another suite aimed to please your guests. This swim & tennis community has all of the luxury amenities you could ask for, including a location that is close to shopping and MORE!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5169952)