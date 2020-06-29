All apartments in McDonough
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

1840 Neighborhood Walk

1840 Neighborhood Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Neighborhood Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Luxurious & Extra Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in McDonough! - You Won't Want to Miss This Home! This huge 4 bed / 2.5 bath has a whole host of luxurious features! Beautiful hardwoods on the main level lead into the spacious living area with a fireplace. All white gourmet kitchen with an island & a small butlers pantry is perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom has tall trey ceilings and a luxury master bath with tile floors and glass countertop sink basins. The jacuzzi tub puts the icing on the cake in this master bedroom spa! The full finished basement is another suite aimed to please your guests. This swim & tennis community has all of the luxury amenities you could ask for, including a location that is close to shopping and MORE!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

DON'T MISS OUT! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

(RLNE5169952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Neighborhood Walk have any available units?
1840 Neighborhood Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1840 Neighborhood Walk have?
Some of 1840 Neighborhood Walk's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Neighborhood Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Neighborhood Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Neighborhood Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Neighborhood Walk is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Neighborhood Walk offer parking?
No, 1840 Neighborhood Walk does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Neighborhood Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Neighborhood Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Neighborhood Walk have a pool?
Yes, 1840 Neighborhood Walk has a pool.
Does 1840 Neighborhood Walk have accessible units?
No, 1840 Neighborhood Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Neighborhood Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Neighborhood Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Neighborhood Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1840 Neighborhood Walk has units with air conditioning.
