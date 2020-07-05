165 Daisy Circle

Amenities

Gorgeous 4bedroom 2.5bath home. Great Location just minutes from The Square and I-75. Beautiful Floor Plan Large Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops off the Family Room. 4 Bedrooms with 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Separate Dining and Living Rooms with Smooth Ceilings throughout Home! Carpet in All Bedrooms/Family Room/Dining/Living Room. Hardwood Floor throughout the 1st floor. Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric. A Must See!



Qualifications:

01.) No open bankruptcies

02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

03.) No civil judgments within 12 months

04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

05.) Must make 3x's rent amount

06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

07.) Must pass criminal background check

08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months

09.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history

10.) Minimum credit score 500 or above



If you are looking to move in the next 15 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us.



Bianca: 910-354-4214

Marilyn: 678-490-1424

Melissa: 770-318-3552

Maurinda: 770-255-8740

GiGi: 404-717-7776

Ann: 404-587-8781

Ron: 404-394-2680



To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com